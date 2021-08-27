Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavinaben Patel advances to the quarterfinal

India's table tennis star Bhavinaben Patel has advanced to the quarterfinal of women's singles Class 4 at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games. The 34-year-old defeated Brazil's Joyce de Oliveira 3-0 to make her way into the final eight.

Bhavina started off the match a bit shakily, with the Brazilian taking an early lead in the first game, but pulled things back brilliantly to pocket it 12-10. It was a intense game with an average of six shots per rally, but the Indian refused to budge.

The second and third game were no different, with some very long rallies on display, but Bhavinaben Patel seemed to be playing at a completely different level altogether and wrapped up the second and third game 13-11 and 11-6, respectively without giving any chance to Joyce de Oliveria.