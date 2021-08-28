Bhavina Patel beats World No. 2 and 3 to reach final, to play World No. 1 for historic gold

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel is charting a dreamy run at the Tokyo Paralympics. Raking up a historic feat on Friday by assuring a medal for India, Patel has reached the finals on Saturday. On Sunday, she will compete for the gold medal in the women's class 4 of the table tennis event at Tokyo Paralympics.



What stands out significantly is how she brushed past the challenges by the world's best players to reach the final of her event.

Bhavina's march towards glory at the Tokyo Games is unmatched by anyone else before in table tennis. She has been scripting a fairy-tale journey of perseverance in the Paralympics.

#BhavinaPatel - World Rank 12 Defeated WR 2, 3, 8 and 9 on her way to the finals at the #TokyoParalympics . Queen of upsets! 👑 #TableTennis | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/xMLBPP5klG





Bhavina started her campaign against China's world no. 1 Zhou Ying, where she conceded a 0-3 defeat. After the crushing defeat, Bhavina stood up stronger to go on with her winning spree.



In her second group stage match, Bhavina beat world no.9, Grat Britain's Megan Shackleton by 3-1.





In Round of 16, Bhavina went on beat Brazil's Joyce de Oliveira, who is ranked no. 8 in the world.

However, the biggest challenges were waiting on for Bhavina in the quarters and semis. She faced reigning Paralympics gold medallist and world no. 2, Peric Rankovic Borislava of Serbia in the quarters. Bhavina looked sharp and confident to win the match in straight games of 3-0 in just 18 minutes.



She went on to face world no.3, China's Zhang Miao in the semifinals today, where she beat the Chinese for the first time in her career after facing off and losing on 11 occasions they have met before.



Bhavina will eye to win the gold medal on Sunday but will be posed with a daunting task against the world no. 1 Ying again in the final.









