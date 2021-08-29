Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel wins SILVER — Social Media Reactions

Bhavina Patel created history when became only the second Indian woman and the first paddler to clinch a Paralympics medal. The 34-year-old Bhavina lost to her nemesis from China, Zhou Ying, 3-0 in straight games to end up in second place on the podium in women's singles class 4.

Though Bhavina won the medal on a Sunday morning when half of the Indians were asleep, she did manage to leave a big impact on Indian sporting fraternity or as can be deduced from the social media eruption.

Here, are some of the best social media reactions after Bhavina's historic win:

The golden man is impressed!

Fantastic performance by @BhavinaPatel6 to bag a silver and open India's account in the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience. Extremely proud! #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 29, 2021

Deepa Malik welcomes Bhavina to the exclusive club

Bollywood stars are impressed

It's a silver !!!!! N that too a maiden one in TT! Congratulations Bhavinaben! https://t.co/fVC5HjrE4m — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 29, 2021

Bhavina is all smiles

Outstanding debut appearance from #IND Bhavina Patel at #Paralympics Bhavina Patel has created history by winning #Silver medal for #IND pic.twitter.com/Yv7AI347p1 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 29, 2021

Something which we all should cherish



World Rank 1️⃣2️⃣



Group stage: Defeated WR 9



R16: Defeated WR 8



QF: Defeated WR 2



SF: Defeated WR 3#BhavinaPatel lost only to the World Rank 1 at the #TokyoParalympics.



A journey to be proud of! 🙌🏻#TableTennis | #Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/21nUVHJnFz — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 29, 2021

That focus is all we need in life

What better way to start our #NationalSportsDay today than this? #Silver for Bhavina Patel at #Paralympics

🥈

👏Defeated World No 8

👏QF: Defeated World No 2

👏SF: Defeated World No 3 pic.twitter.com/7OuzOnWaSo — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 29, 2021







