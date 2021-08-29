Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel wins SILVER — Social Media Reactions
Bhavina Patel became only the second Indian woman and the first paddler to clinch a Paralympics medal.
Bhavina Patel created history when became only the second Indian woman and the first paddler to clinch a Paralympics medal. The 34-year-old Bhavina lost to her nemesis from China, Zhou Ying, 3-0 in straight games to end up in second place on the podium in women's singles class 4.
Though Bhavina won the medal on a Sunday morning when half of the Indians were asleep, she did manage to leave a big impact on Indian sporting fraternity or as can be deduced from the social media eruption.
Here, are some of the best social media reactions after Bhavina's historic win:
