Top
Bg

India At Paralympics

IND @ Paralympics

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel wins SILVER — Social Media Reactions

Bhavina Patel became only the second Indian woman and the first paddler to clinch a Paralympics medal.

Indian Paddler Bhavina Patel
X

Bhavina Patel (Source: Zee News)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 29 Aug 2021 2:56 AM GMT

Bhavina Patel created history when became only the second Indian woman and the first paddler to clinch a Paralympics medal. The 34-year-old Bhavina lost to her nemesis from China, Zhou Ying, 3-0 in straight games to end up in second place on the podium in women's singles class 4.

Though Bhavina won the medal on a Sunday morning when half of the Indians were asleep, she did manage to leave a big impact on Indian sporting fraternity or as can be deduced from the social media eruption.

Here, are some of the best social media reactions after Bhavina's historic win:

The golden man is impressed!

Deepa Malik welcomes Bhavina to the exclusive club

Bollywood stars are impressed

Bhavina is all smiles

Something which we all should cherish

That focus is all we need in life



Tokyo Paralympics Para Sports Table Tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X