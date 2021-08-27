Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Bhavina Patel becomes the first Indian table tennis player to enter Paralympics Semifinal
Bhavina Patel caused a huge upset defeating the reigning Paralympic Champion Borislava Peric of Serbia 3-0 in straight games.
The Indian table tennis star, Bhavinaben Patel, has entered the semifinal of Class 4 women's singles at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The 34-year-old from Gujarat caused a huge upset defeating the reigning Paralympic Champion Borislava Peric of Serbia 3-0 in straight games.
Bhavina went out all guns right from the start, as she pocketed the first game 11-5 in just five minutes. While the Serbian did try her best to pull things back, Bhavina latched on to whatever little chances she had to finish off the match 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes.
This was a historic win from Bhavina Patel, as she not only defeated a much stronger world number 2 rather easily but also became the first Indian table tennis star to enter the semifinals of the Paralympics.
Bhavina Patel had also qualified for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics but could travel and compete in Tokyo due to paperwork issues.