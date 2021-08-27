Bhavina Patel becomes the first Indian table tennis player to enter Paralympics Semifinal

The Indian table tennis star, Bhavinaben Patel, has entered the semifinal of Class 4 women's singles at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The 34-year-old from Gujarat caused a huge upset defeating the reigning Paralympic Champion Borislava Peric of Serbia 3-0 in straight games.

Bhavina went out all guns right from the start, as she pocketed the first game 11-5 in just five minutes. While the Serbian did try her best to pull things back, Bhavina latched on to whatever little chances she had to finish off the match 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes.

This was a historic win from Bhavina Patel, as she not only defeated a much stronger world number 2 rather easily but also became the first Indian table tennis star to enter the semifinals of the Paralympics.

A stellar match @BhavinaPatel6!! 🤩 Not only have you made history by becoming 1st #IND woman to reach @Paralympics #TableTennis semifinal, you did this at your maiden Games defeating an experienced #Paralympics medalist & World no. 2!! Keep this momentum going 🎉🤩 #Praise4Para https://t.co/YlFVxQhSSw — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 27, 2021

Bhavina Patel had also qualified for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics but could travel and compete in Tokyo due to paperwork issues.










