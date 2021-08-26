Tokyo Paralympics: Badminton draws out - Indians Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar to face off in group stages

The draws for Badminton at the Paralympics have been released with the group stage events set to begin on the 1st of September. There are a total of 7 badminton players set to represent India in various categories. We take a brief look at all their draws and the opponents they will face.

In Group A of the Men's singles SL3 category, we have World No 1. Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar drawn alongside Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine. The two Indians will face off against each other next week.

Group B of the Men's singles SH6 category has Krishna Nagar drawn alongside Vitor Tavares of Brazil and Didin Taresoh of Malaysia.

Group A of the Men's singles SL4 category has Suhas Yathiraj of India drawn alongside Lukas Mazur of France, Jan-Niklas Pott of Germany and Harry Susanto of Indonesia. Group B has Tarun drawn alongside Siripong Teamarrom of Thailand, Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia and Shin Hwan of South Korea. Group B of the Women's doubles SL3-SU5 category has Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli. The duo will be facing Cheng Fang and Ma Hui of China along with Noel Faustine and Morin Lenaig of France.

Group A of the Women's singles SU5 will see Palak Kohli facing off against Japan's Ayako Suzuki and Turkey's Zehra Baglar. On the other hand she will also be competing in Group B of Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 against Pramod Bhagat. The duo will have to face Lucas Mazur-Faustine Noel of France and the pair of Teamarrom-Saenspua of Thailand in the group stage.

The other women's singles star, Parul Parmar, will be competing in Group D of SL4. She will have to notch up wins against China's Cheng He Fang and the German Katrin Siebert to advance to the next stage.



