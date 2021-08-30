Watch: Avani Lekhara wins historic gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics

Remember when we said that it would not be too long before we see the Avani Lekhara as a regular fixture on the podium, following in the footsteps of her idol Abhinav Bindra? Well, our predictions have come true as the TOPS para-athlete won us our first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.



India's youngest Paralympics champion at the age of 19 also became the first woman to win the gold. Hence, shattering multiple records and breaking barriers for future athletes at such a young age and etching her name in the history books.

Avani ended the qualification rounds by finishing in 7th place with a total score of 621.7 in the women's SH1 category. The competition was tough heading into the finals, but Avani played her cards right and held her nerve to come out on top. Avani was eagle-eyed, bringing her A-game while never dropping below 10 for the first five shots, with impeccable range and shots of 10.6 and 10.7 being the most frequent. The ace shooter sealed the gold with a final score of 249.6 while also equalling the world record.



The champ has arrived, a moment of immense pride and joy to hear the national anthem playing as she wins her gold. Thank you for making the country proud Avani, many more to come. Avani Lekhara, remember the name! You will be seeing her as a regular fixture on the podium.