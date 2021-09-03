Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Avani Lekhara wins her second medal in shooting: Social media reacts to her success
Avani became the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at a single Paralympics or Olympics
Avani Lekhara scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics after winning a bronze medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 category. Avani became the first-ever Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Paralympics or Olympics. It was an astonishing achievement from the 19-year-old as she had already won a gold in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category a few days ago. She's also only the second-ever Indian athlete, after Joginder Singh Bedi, to win more than one medal at the same Paralympic Games.
After accomplishing this feat, social media was quick to shower her with all the praise and love that she deserves.
Here's a look:
