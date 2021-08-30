Social media pours love for Avani Lekhara after she wins gold medal in shooting

Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara created history on Monday morning as she won the gold medal in Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category.

The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.



Earlier, the ace shooter finished seventh in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. Avani staged a good recovery after a slow start to advance to the finals of the showpiece event.



Following her historic win, social media showered praises on her. Here's a look:

Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021





Paralympian Gold medalist Avani Lekhara's twitter bio reads 'Life consists not in holding good cards, but in playing those cards you hold well.'

Was wondering about her purpose in life after her accident when she read @Abhinav_Bindra's autobiogaphy & decided to focus on shooting pic.twitter.com/jE9Q23aPlf — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 30, 2021





She has created history.

The first ever woman from India to win a #Paralympics #Gold 🔥🔥

Wow #AvaniLekhara on the outstanding feat.

Also equals the current WR to win the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! 💪💪#Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/saehkl2tJt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2021

Gold it is! Brilliant display by @AvaniLekhara to win India its first Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Immensely proud ! Many Congratulations on your shot at history ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021

What a historic feat by #AvaniLekhara on becoming the first ever Indian women to win a #Paralympics Gold. A landmark ocassion in Indian sports.

And with #YogeshKathuniya delivering an outstanding performance to bring home a Silver, India now has 5 medals in the #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/CQiwDjAH82 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2021

First Indian shooting event at #TokyoParalympics, and we have GOLD for Avani Lekhara!!!



Well done 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🥇 — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) August 30, 2021

And its an Equal World Record with #Paralympics Record for @AvaniLekhara . Take a bow young lady.. you did it when it was required.always found her gritty and sticking to business! #Gold is the redemption! #TeamIndia @ParalympicIndia @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/6M2EvdxM5H — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) August 30, 2021



















