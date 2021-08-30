Top
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Social media pours love for Avani Lekhara after she wins gold medal in shooting

20-year-old Avani Lekhara has now become a sensation after she wins gold medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Published: 30 Aug 2021 3:14 AM GMT

Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara created history on Monday morning as she won the gold medal in Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category.

The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

Earlier, the ace shooter finished seventh in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. Avani staged a good recovery after a slow start to advance to the finals of the showpiece event.

Following her historic win, social media showered praises on her. Here's a look:








