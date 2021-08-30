Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Social media pours love for Avani Lekhara after she wins gold medal in shooting
20-year-old Avani Lekhara has now become a sensation after she wins gold medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara created history on Monday morning as she won the gold medal in Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category.
The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.
Earlier, the ace shooter finished seventh in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. Avani staged a good recovery after a slow start to advance to the finals of the showpiece event.
Following her historic win, social media showered praises on her. Here's a look:
