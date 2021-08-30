How Abhinav Bindra helped inspire Avani Lekhara to win Gold

Inspirational to say the least for India's youngest ever Paralympian to win a medal. What tops it all is the battles that she faced to get to where she is today. From a horrific car accident in 2012 to winning gold just 9 years later, Avani has seen it all.



Gold it is! Brilliant display by @AvaniLekhara to win India its first Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Immensely proud ! Many Congratulations on your shot at history ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021

An unsung hero amongst all this is India's golden man Abhinav Bindra who has also played an instrumental role in getting Avani to where she is today. She read Abhinav Bindra's autobiography and was inspired to carry on her pursuit for shooting. He wish was to do something similar to what he did for India and she has done exactly that by winning a gold medal at Tokyo. She was quoted saying, "The one person I have always looked up to is Abhinav Bindra for obvious reasons. I drew inspiration from his autobiography, amazed at how dedicated he was towards shooting. Then he went on to become the individual Olympic gold medallist, also wanted to do something similar for my country,".

Her efforts over the past 5 years have borne fruit as she has won medals at the World Cup and other national tournaments as well. This is one of the many milestones for Avani and it is only fate that shall see her achieve many more medals to come.









