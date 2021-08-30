Avani Lekhara becomes India's youngest ever Paralympian to win a medal

Age is just a number and Avani is just 19. Let that sink in as we revel in India's first Gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Along with winning her medal, Avani has also set a new Paralympic Record that shall hopefully, be set to stay in the years to come.

The young shooter who was once inspired by Abhina Bindra's story is herself living the Indian sports dream with her sublime performance in the shooting SH1 rifle event. It must be noted that all the other competitors were much older and way more experienced than her. Avani however, has put all that aside to become India's youngest ever Paralympic medalist. She turns 20 in November this year, so being a teenager has not stopped her from succeeding at the World Stage.

Another very important record and landmark that she has broken is being the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India at this stage. Indeed, no other woman has ever won a medal at the Olympics or Paralympics in shooting and her record is a landmark moment for many a reason.

