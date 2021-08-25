Australia's Paige Greco wins the first gold medal of 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Australia's Paige Greco has become the first athlete to win the gold medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympics today. She won the Women's Cycling 3000m Individual Pursuit gold in the C3 class.



The 24-year-old Paige Greco clocked a World Record time of 3:50.815 to win the gold medal ahead of China's Xiaomei Wang and Denise Schindler to clinch the gold medal.

Australia's para-cyclist #PaigeGreco has taken the 1st #Gold of the #TokyoParalympics ! Earlier, the bronze medallists in the women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit - #DeniseSchindler of Germany, became the 1st medallist of the Tokyo Games. #Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics

Affected with cerebral palsy, Paige Greco was making her Paralympics debut in Tokyo. She started off as a track and field athlete before switching to cycling in 2018.



Greco soon rose through the ranks and won two gold and one silver at the UCI Para Track Cycling World Championships in 2019. Thanks to her stunning performances, she was also recognised as Australia's Para Woman Track Cyclist of the Year in 2019 by Cycling Australia.