After Asian Games, World Championships gold medals, Pramod Bhagat lifts Paralympics title

Indian badminton player Pramod Bhagat could be called the GOAT of world para badminton as he lifts the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the final of Men's Singles SL3 category on Saturday.



The World no.1 in his category, Pramod dominated the final as he defeated Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in a match that spanned 45 minutes.





With the new feather to his crown, Bhagat has put himself in a position that no other para shuttler has ever reached. India's first-ever Paralympian gold medallist shuttler has now won all the major para badminton men's singles titles in the world.

The 33-year-old shuttler from Odisha had just won not one, but two golds at the BWF Para World Championships -- in the SL3 men's singles and doubles categories. He first won a gold medal in men's singles at the 2015 Stoke Mandeville World Championships, and again attained the same stature in the 2019 Basel world championships.



Affected by polio at the age of five, he developed a defect in his left leg. However, not once did that stop him from pursuing his love for the sport. Besides, World Championships, Bhagat bagged two gold medals at the IWAS World Games in 2019, both in singles and doubles categories. In 2018, he won the gold medal at the Asian Para Games in Men's Singles SL3 category.



Juggling between singles and doubles is no mean feat, but Bhagat does it seamlessly. Badminton being added to the roster of Paralympic Games was the only big medal that had eluded Bhagat, which he fulfills today.





