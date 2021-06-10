Aruna Tanwar becomes India's first para-taekwondo player to qualify for Tokyo Paralympics

Para-Taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar has qualified for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after receiving a wildcard entry for the Games in Women's U49 category. Ranked number 4 in the world, Aruna, in this process, also became the first-ever Indian Para-Taekwondoin to qualify for the Paralympics.



In fact, Aruna Tanwar is the only Indian Taekwondoin to travel to Tokyo for either of 2020 Olympics or the Paralympics.

"She is the first Taekwondo athlete from India to qualify for the Paralympics. This has opened the doors for all the aspiring athletes, especially all the female athletes that want to be in this position," said the president of Indian Taekwondo, Namdev Shirgaonkar.



Aruna is a five-time national champion, and her qualification to the Paralympics is a result of some highly consistent performances over the past few years wherein she had earned podium finishes at various continental and world level Para-Taekwondo championships.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics is expected to be held from 24th August 2021 to 5th September 2021.