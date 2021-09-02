Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Aruna Singh Tanwar loses quarterfinals, moves into repechage in Taekwondo
21-year-old Aruna Singh Tanwar suffered a crushing 84-21 defeat against Peru's Leonor Espinoza and moves to the repechage quarterfinals.
India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar on Thursday lost in the quarterfinals of Tokyo Paralympics in the K44-49kg category. She now moves into the repechage quarterfinals round.
Aruna faced off Peru's Leonor Espinoza and trailed by 2-26 at the end of the first round of the quarters. While the Peruvian landed 13 kicks to the Indian's body, Aruna could hit back just one. In round 2 again, Espinoza showed her relentless talent as she won it by 30-12. Espinoza built momentum with her kicks landing 15 right on Aruna, while she could hit back on six.
In Round 3, Espinoza showed her domination to win it 28-9. In the end, Aruna suffered a crushing 84-21 defeat against the Peruvian.
Aruna had entered the quarter-finals after beating Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia by 29-9
Aruna, the para taekwondo player from village Dinod of district Bhiwani in Haryana was awarded a wild card entry for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which made her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event after a long time as confirmed by the national federation.
Naresh Kumar father of Aruna who worked as a driver with a chemical factory to feed his three children was delighted to know of a selection of his daughter in June this year as being the first Paralympic player from India to compete in Tokyo.