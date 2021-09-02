Tokyo Paralympics: Aruna Singh Tanwar loses quarterfinals, moves into repechage in Taekwondo

India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar on Thursday lost in the quarterfinals of Tokyo Paralympics in the K44-49kg category. She now moves into the repechage quarterfinals round.

Aruna faced off Peru's Leonor Espinoza and trailed by 2-26 at the end of the first round of the quarters. While the Peruvian landed 13 kicks to the Indian's body, Aruna could hit back just one. In round 2 again, Espinoza showed her relentless talent as she won it by 30-12. Espinoza built momentum with her kicks landing 15 right on Aruna, while she could hit back on six.

In Round 3, Espinoza showed her domination to win it 28-9. In the end, Aruna suffered a crushing 84-21 defeat against the Peruvian.

Aruna had entered the quarter-finals after beating Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia by 29-9

