Top
Bg

India At Paralympics

IND @ Paralympics

Gold 2
silver 6
Bronze 5
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Aruna Singh Tanwar loses quarterfinals, moves into repechage in Taekwondo

21-year-old Aruna Singh Tanwar suffered a crushing 84-21 defeat against Peru's Leonor Espinoza and moves to the repechage quarterfinals.

Aruna Singh Tanwar
X

Aruna Singh Tanwar

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-09-02T14:05:42+05:30

India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar on Thursday lost in the quarterfinals of Tokyo Paralympics in the K44-49kg category. She now moves into the repechage quarterfinals round.

Aruna faced off Peru's Leonor Espinoza and trailed by 2-26 at the end of the first round of the quarters. While the Peruvian landed 13 kicks to the Indian's body, Aruna could hit back just one. In round 2 again, Espinoza showed her relentless talent as she won it by 30-12. Espinoza built momentum with her kicks landing 15 right on Aruna, while she could hit back on six.

In Round 3, Espinoza showed her domination to win it 28-9. In the end, Aruna suffered a crushing 84-21 defeat against the Peruvian.

Aruna had entered the quarter-finals after beating Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia by 29-9

Aruna, the para taekwondo player from village Dinod of district Bhiwani in Haryana was awarded a wild card entry for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which made her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event after a long time as confirmed by the national federation.

Naresh Kumar father of Aruna who worked as a driver with a chemical factory to feed his three children was delighted to know of a selection of his daughter in June this year as being the first Paralympic player from India to compete in Tokyo.

Tokyo Paralympics Para Sports Taekwondo 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X