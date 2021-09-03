Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh to fight for bronze medal
Archer Harvinder Singh fails to reach the final of Tokyo Paralympics and now he will fight for the bronze medal
In the semis, Harvinder faced USA's Kevin Mather. Mather won the first 28-25. Harvinder was able to match his opponent in Set 2, which ended as 24-24 tie. The close contest ensued as both archers ties in set 3 as well at 25-25. Mather shot a six in set 4, which gave Harvinder the lead of 25-24, who equalled the set points at 4-4. In the final set, Kevin had an edge over Harvinder by 26-24 to progress to the finals of the event.
Harvinder will be playing in the bronze-medal match later today.
Earlier in the quarters, Harvinder faced-off Germany's Maik Szarszewskim in the quarterfinals, whom he defeated by 6-2. Harvinder won set 1 by 25-21, followed up by winning set 2 by 28-23. Szarszewskim won set 3 by 28-25. But Harvinder stood to his ground to win the match and the last game by 26-23.