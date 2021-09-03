Top
Bg

India At Paralympics

IND @ Paralympics

Gold 2
silver 5
Bronze 3
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh to fight for bronze medal

Archer Harvinder Singh fails to reach the final of Tokyo Paralympics and now he will fight for the bronze medal

Harvinder Singh archery
X

Harvinder Singh (Source: World Archery)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-09-03T20:11:53+05:30

Archer Harvinder Singh in the loses semifinals of the Tokyo Paralympics in the men's individual recurve archery.

In the semis, Harvinder faced USA's Kevin Mather. Mather won the first 28-25. Harvinder was able to match his opponent in Set 2, which ended as 24-24 tie. The close contest ensued as both archers ties in set 3 as well at 25-25. Mather shot a six in set 4, which gave Harvinder the lead of 25-24, who equalled the set points at 4-4. In the final set, Kevin had an edge over Harvinder by 26-24 to progress to the finals of the event.

Harvinder will be playing in the bronze-medal match later today.

Earlier in the quarters, Harvinder faced-off Germany's Maik Szarszewskim in the quarterfinals, whom he defeated by 6-2. Harvinder won set 1 by 25-21, followed up by winning set 2 by 28-23. Szarszewskim won set 3 by 28-25. But Harvinder stood to his ground to win the match and the last game by 26-23.

On his way to the quarters, Singh defeated Bato Tsydendorzhiev 6-5, winning the match by the finest of margins in the shoot-out.
Tokyo Paralympics Para Sports 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X