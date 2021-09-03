Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh to fight for bronze medal

Archer Harvinder Singh in the loses semifinals of the Tokyo Paralympics in the men's individual recurve archery.

In the semis, Harvinder faced USA's Kevin Mather. Mather won the first 28-25. Harvinder was able to match his opponent in Set 2, which ended as 24-24 tie. The close contest ensued as both archers ties in set 3 as well at 25-25. Mather shot a six in set 4, which gave Harvinder the lead of 25-24, who equalled the set points at 4-4. In the final set, Kevin had an edge over Harvinder by 26-24 to progress to the finals of the event.

Harvinder will be playing in the bronze-medal match later today.

Earlier in the quarters, Harvinder faced-off Germany's Maik Szarszewskim in the quarterfinals, whom he defeated by 6-2. Harvinder won set 1 by 25-21, followed up by winning set 2 by 28-23. Szarszewskim won set 3 by 28-25. But Harvinder stood to his ground to win the match and the last game by 26-23.

