Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh remains 1 win away from a medal

Indian archer Harvinder Singh have reached the Semi-final of men's individual recurve event and stays one win away to ensure a medal at Tokyo Paralympics.

Harvinder Singh
Harvinder Singh (Source- Tokyo 2020)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-09-03T17:10:24+05:30

Indian archer Harvinder Singh reached Semi final of men's individual recurve archery on Friday at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. He is just one win away from securing a medal at the Games.

Harvinder faced-off Germany's Maik Szarszewskim in the quarterfinals, whom he defeated by 6-2.
Harvinder won set 1 by 25-21, followed up by winning set 2 by 28-23. Szarszewskim won set 3 by 28-25. But Harvinder stood to his ground to win the match and the last game by 26-23.
On his way to the quarters, Singh defeated Bato Tsydendorzhiev 6-5, winning the match by the finest of margins in the shoot-out.
In the semifinal, Harvinder will face Kevin Mather of USA.


