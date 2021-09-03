Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh remains 1 win away from a medal

Indian archer Harvinder Singh reached Semi final of men's individual recurve archery on Friday at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. He is just one win away from securing a medal at the Games.



Harvinder faced-off Germany's Maik Szarszewskim in the quarterfinals, whom he defeated by 6-2.

#HarvinderSingh is a step away from a medal! 🇮🇳 Harvinder is through to the semis of the Men's Individual Recurve event with a 6️⃣ - 2️⃣ win over Maik Szarszewski of #GER . 🕔 His next match is coming up at 5 PM IST. #Archery | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/yXYZf9eLNW

Harvinder won set 1 by 25-21, followed up by winning set 2 by 28-23. Szarszewskim won set 3 by 28-25. But Harvinder stood to his ground to win the match and the last game by 26-23.



On his way to the quarters, Singh defeated Bato Tsydendorzhiev 6-5, winning the match by the finest of margins in the shoot-out.



In the semifinal, Harvinder will face Kevin Mather of USA.

