Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh remains 1 win away from a medal
Indian archer Harvinder Singh have reached the Semi-final of men's individual recurve event and stays one win away to ensure a medal at Tokyo Paralympics.
Indian archer Harvinder Singh reached Semi final of men's individual recurve archery on Friday at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. He is just one win away from securing a medal at the Games.
Harvinder faced-off Germany's Maik Szarszewskim in the quarterfinals, whom he defeated by 6-2.
Harvinder won set 1 by 25-21, followed up by winning set 2 by 28-23. Szarszewskim won set 3 by 28-25. But Harvinder stood to his ground to win the match and the last game by 26-23.
On his way to the quarters, Singh defeated Bato Tsydendorzhiev 6-5, winning the match by the finest of margins in the shoot-out.
In the semifinal, Harvinder will face Kevin Mather of USA.
