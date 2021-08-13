Amit Saroha aims for a podium at Tokyo Paralympics after finishing fourth in Rio

Amit Kumar Saroha is an Asian Para medallist and an Arjuna awardee, who is all set to make his appearance again at the Tokyo Paralympics in Men's Club Throw F-51 event.



In 2007 when Amit was 22-year-old, he met with a fatal accident that resulted in spinal cord compression and paralysis. Quadriplegia, however, couldn't curtain Amit's love for sports.



How it all started?

Amit's journey as one of the greatest Indian Para-athletes and first-ever quadriplegic to represent India at the Paralympics drew inspiration from Jonathan Sigworth's India tour.

Jonathan, a wheelchair rugby player, was in India in an attempt to popularise para-sports in India. Amit's efforts to accompany the American turned out to be an eye-opening tour for himself. In this tour, he learned about F-51, the official nomenclature of the special condition he was suffering from.

Amit then decided to focus on sports that required more upper body strength and starting training in throw ball and discus throw.

What is F-51?

F-51 is a category for field athletics events in parasports. Athletes suffering from high degree movement restrictions due to compression in the trunk and limbs are included under this category.

However, Arm movement is affected moderate to a low degree.

So, basically in Club Throw F-51 category, all athletes make attempts while sitting. They rely on the strength of shoulders and arm length to generate enough inertia.

Amit has always been into sports. Before the accident, he was a national-level field hockey player. He has also won laurels in Discus throw para-events.

Best wishes to #AmitSaroha for #Rio2016 #Paralympics. Arjuna awardee, he had represented India @ London Paralympics. pic.twitter.com/JsNyiJ7qTf — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) September 6, 2016

In 2010 Amit won a silver medal in Discus Throw at Asian Para Games, Guangzhou making a spectacular debut.



Besides, he is also a multiple-time World Para-Athletics Championships medallist and has won medals in Para-discus throw as well.

Ever since his tour with Jonathan, Amit has been one of the most influential Para-Sports promoters in the country, motivating thousands to chase their dreams. His own dream of a podium finish at the Paralympics came teasingly close when he finished 4th in Rio de Janeiro five years back in 2016.



High on confidence and experience, Amit will take another shot at one medal that eludes him, the Paralympics, on 1st September.

