Ajeet Singh Yadav — Falling off from a train could not deter the World No. 3 javelin thrower

The 27-year old javelin thrower is a part of the 24-member athletics team that is representing the country at the Tokyo Paralympics. While compatriots Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar have proved their mettle over the years, Ajeet Singh Yadav's performances in the recent past put him in a good position as a medal hopeful at this year's games.

Singh wasn't afflicted with an injury or disease from a young age. It was in 2017 when he fell out of a moving train while trying to save a friend. After sustaining multiple injuries, his left hand had to be amputated. During the rehabilitation process, he met Dr V.K. Dabas, a member of the Paralympic Committee of India. An old acquaintance, Dabas mentored Ajeet out of his mental agony and motivated him to take up para-sports. Not more than 4 months after his recovery, Yadav made his debut as a para-athlete at the Para Athletics Senior Nationals in 2018, held in Haryana. His throws got him fourth place, but the ranking wasn't important. The important thing was the experience and the newcomer's introduction to the world of para-athletics.

Ajeet Singh Yadav

In spite of only being one tournament old, Yadav was quick to learn the ropes of para javelin throwing. The year 2019 was special for him as he announced himself to the world in great fashion. A gold medal at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in China, and a bronze at the World Para Athletics Championship in Dubai cemented his image as a promising javelin thrower. These successive medals resulted in a confidence boost as Yadav was trying to get acclimatised with the sport. After his impressive performances, the athlete was included in the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) initiative, taken by the Sports Authority of India.

