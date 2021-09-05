Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
31.48% of the Indian contingent return with medals from Tokyo Paralympics
India ended their Tokyo Paralympics campaign with 19 medals, including 5 gold.
India's campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics drew to a close with a total of 19 medals. This included 5 gold medals - one more than the total of medals the country won in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.
India entered the Tokyo Paralympics with a 54-member contingent. While athletics and badminton were dubbed to be the strongest suits for India going into the Games, athletes in sports like table tennis, archery and shooting stood out during the quadrennial event.
It all started with Bhavina Patel's bronze, reached a point where the country won five medals in a day and ended with Krishna Nagar being crowned the SH6 Badminton Men's Singles Paralympics champion.
Out of the 19 medals, shooters Avani Lekhara and Singhraj Adhana were the only sportspersons from the country to bag more than one medal in Tokyo. While Lekhara clinched a gold in Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 and bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1, Singhraj first clinched bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol and followed up with a silver in the Mixed 50m Pistol.
Out of the 54 athletes India had sent to Tokyo for the Paralympics, 17 returned with a medal. This is a massive 31.48% of the total Indian contingent.
Which Indian athletes won medals at Tokyo Paralympics?
|
Sr No
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Medal
|
1
|
Avani Lekhara
|
Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1
|
Gold
|
2
|
Manish Narwal
|
Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|
Gold
|
3
|
Sumit Antil
|
Men's Javelin Throw F64
|
Gold
|
4
|
Pramod Bhagat
|
Men's Singles SL3
|
Gold
|
5
|
Krishna Nagar
|
Men's Singles SH6
|
Gold
|
6
|
Devendra Jhajharia
|
Men's Javelin Throw F46
|
Silver
|
7
|
Mariyappan Thangavelu
|
Men's High Jump T63
|
Silver
|
8
|
Singhraj Adhana
|
Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|
Silver
|
9
|
Praveen Kumar
|
Men's High Jump T64
|
Silver
|
10
|
Bhavina Patel
|
Women's Table Tennis Singles Class 4
|
Silver
|
11
|
Nishad Kumar
|
Men's High Jump T47
|
Silver
|
12
|
Suhas Yathiraj
|
Men's Singles SL4
|
Silver
|
13
|
Yogesh Khatuniya
|
Men's Discus Throw F56
|
Silver
|
14
|
Sharad Kumar
|
Men's High Jump T63
|
Bronze
|
15
|
Sundar Singh Gurjar
|
Men's Javelin Throw F46
|
Bronze
|
16
|
Singhraj Adhana
|
Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|
Bronze
|
17
|
Avani Lekhara
|
Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|
Bronze
|
18
|
Manoj Sarkar
|
Men's Singles SL3
|
Bronze
|
19
|
Harvinder Singh
|
Men's Individual Recurve Archery Open
|
Bronze