31.48% of the Indian contingent return with medals from Tokyo Paralympics

India's campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics drew to a close with a total of 19 medals. This included 5 gold medals - one more than the total of medals the country won in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.

India entered the Tokyo Paralympics with a 54-member contingent. While athletics and badminton were dubbed to be the strongest suits for India going into the Games, athletes in sports like table tennis, archery and shooting stood out during the quadrennial event.

It all started with Bhavina Patel's bronze, reached a point where the country won five medals in a day and ended with Krishna Nagar being crowned the SH6 Badminton Men's Singles Paralympics champion.

Out of the 19 medals, shooters Avani Lekhara and Singhraj Adhana were the only sportspersons from the country to bag more than one medal in Tokyo. While Lekhara clinched a gold in Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 and bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1, Singhraj first clinched bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol and followed up with a silver in the Mixed 50m Pistol.

Out of the 54 athletes India had sent to Tokyo for the Paralympics, 17 returned with a medal. This is a massive 31.48% of the total Indian contingent.

Which Indian athletes won medals at Tokyo Paralympics?