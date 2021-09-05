Top
India At Paralympics

IND @ Paralympics

Gold 5
silver 8
Bronze 6
india
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

31.48% of the Indian contingent return with medals from Tokyo Paralympics

India ended their Tokyo Paralympics campaign with 19 medals, including 5 gold.

Pramod Bhagat, Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara, Krishna Nagar and Manish Narwal
X

Five Indians won gold medals at Tokyo Paralympics

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-09-05T12:34:00+05:30

India's campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics drew to a close with a total of 19 medals. This included 5 gold medals - one more than the total of medals the country won in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.

India entered the Tokyo Paralympics with a 54-member contingent. While athletics and badminton were dubbed to be the strongest suits for India going into the Games, athletes in sports like table tennis, archery and shooting stood out during the quadrennial event.

It all started with Bhavina Patel's bronze, reached a point where the country won five medals in a day and ended with Krishna Nagar being crowned the SH6 Badminton Men's Singles Paralympics champion.

Out of the 19 medals, shooters Avani Lekhara and Singhraj Adhana were the only sportspersons from the country to bag more than one medal in Tokyo. While Lekhara clinched a gold in Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 and bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1, Singhraj first clinched bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol and followed up with a silver in the Mixed 50m Pistol.

Out of the 54 athletes India had sent to Tokyo for the Paralympics, 17 returned with a medal. This is a massive 31.48% of the total Indian contingent.

Which Indian athletes won medals at Tokyo Paralympics?

Sr No

Athlete

Event

Medal

1

Avani Lekhara

Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1

Gold

2

Manish Narwal

Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Gold

3

Sumit Antil

Men's Javelin Throw F64

Gold

4

Pramod Bhagat

Men's Singles SL3

Gold

5

Krishna Nagar

Men's Singles SH6

Gold

6

Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Javelin Throw F46

Silver

7

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Men's High Jump T63

Silver

8

Singhraj Adhana

Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Silver

9

Praveen Kumar

Men's High Jump T64

Silver

10

Bhavina Patel

Women's Table Tennis Singles Class 4

Silver

11

Nishad Kumar

Men's High Jump T47

Silver

12

Suhas Yathiraj

Men's Singles SL4

Silver

13

Yogesh Khatuniya

Men's Discus Throw F56

Silver

14

Sharad Kumar

Men's High Jump T63

Bronze

15

Sundar Singh Gurjar

Men's Javelin Throw F46

Bronze

16

Singhraj Adhana

Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1

Bronze

17

Avani Lekhara

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

Bronze

18

Manoj Sarkar

Men's Singles SL3

Bronze

19

Harvinder Singh

Men's Individual Recurve Archery Open

Bronze

Tokyo Paralympics Para Sports 
