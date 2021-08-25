Top
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

23 out of the 54 Indian para-athletes at Tokyo Paralympics are ranked top 10 in the world

A massive 42.5% of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics is ranked inside top 10 in the world.

Tokyo Paralympics Indian Athletes
23 Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics are ranked inside top 10 in the world

By

Abhijit Nair

Published: 25 Aug 2021 1:03 PM GMT

India started their 2020 Tokyo Paralympics campaign earlier today, with two women paddlers – Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel, playing their first round-robin match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

While neither Sonal nor Bhavina won their match, they did give a good account of themselves at the biggest of all stages.

Over the next two weeks a total of 52 more Indian Para athletes would be in action across eight different in Tokyo.

The 54 member contingent is the biggest-ever India has sent to any edition of Paralympics Games in history. And it is possibly the strongest ever. Yes, there is a reason why the Chef de Mission of India for the Tokyo Paralympics proclaimed that the country will return from Tokyo with at least 15 medals!

Out of the total Indian 54 athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics, a whopping 23 are ranked amongst the top 10 in the world. That's a massive 42.5% of the contingent!

There are multiple athletes like shuttler Pramod Bhagat, javelin thrower Navdeep and others who are ranked number 1 in their respective categories.

Name

Sport

Event

Category

World Rank

Ajeet Singh

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw

F46

3

Sundar Singh Gurjar

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw

F46

6

Sumit Antil

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw

F64

1

Navdeep

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw

F41

1

Nishad Kumar

Athletics

Men's High Jump

T47

3

Ram Pal

Athletics

Men's High Jump

T47

9

Soman Rana

Athletics

Men's Shot Put

F57

6

Arvind

Athletics

Men's Shot Put

F35

4

Kashish Lakra

Athletics

Women's Club Throw

F51

7

Yogesh Khatuniya

Athletics

Men's Discus Throw

F56

7

Pramod Bhagat

Badminton

Men's Singles

SL3

1

Manoj Sarkar

Badminton

Men's Singles

SL3

3

Suhas Yathiraj

Badminton

Men's Singles

SL4

3

Tarun Dhillon

Badminton

Men's Singles

SL4

2

Palak Kohli

Badminton

Women's Singles

SU5

10

Parul Parmar

Badminton

Women's Doubles

SL3-SU5

6

Krishna Nagar

Badminton

Men's Singles

SH6

1

Manish Narwal

Shooting

Men's 10m Pistol

SH1

4

Singhraj

Shooting

Men's 10m Pistol

SH1

5

Rubina Francis

Shooting

Women's 10m Pistol

SH1

5

Avani Lekhara

Shooting

Women's 10m Rifle

SH1

5

Rahul Jakar

Shooting

Mixed 25m Pistol

SH1

2

Sidhartha Babu

Shooting

Mixed 50m Rifle Prone

SH1

6

Besides, multiple athletes from the country are ranked in the top 10 in more than one event.

Name

Sport

Event

Category

World Rank

Palak Kohli

Badminton

Women's Doubles

SL3-SU5

6

Manish Narwal

Shooting

Mixed 50m Pistol

SH1

2

Singhraj

Shooting

Mixed 50m Pistol

SH1

4

Avani Lekhara

Shooting

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

SH1

6

Note – The Badminton rankings considered for the article is the Race to Tokyo Paralympics Rankings, since the world rankings have not been updated since 2019. The rest are as per the latest 2021 rankings.


Tokyo Paralympics Para Sports Para Athletics Para Badminton 
