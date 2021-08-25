23 out of the 54 Indian para-athletes at Tokyo Paralympics are ranked top 10 in the world

India started their 2020 Tokyo Paralympics campaign earlier today, with two women paddlers – Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel, playing their first round-robin match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.



While neither Sonal nor Bhavina won their match, they did give a good account of themselves at the biggest of all stages.

Over the next two weeks a total of 52 more Indian Para athletes would be in action across eight different in Tokyo.

The 54 member contingent is the biggest-ever India has sent to any edition of Paralympics Games in history. And it is possibly the strongest ever. Yes, there is a reason why the Chef de Mission of India for the Tokyo Paralympics proclaimed that the country will return from Tokyo with at least 15 medals!

Out of the total Indian 54 athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics, a whopping 23 are ranked amongst the top 10 in the world. That's a massive 42.5% of the contingent!

There are multiple athletes like shuttler Pramod Bhagat, javelin thrower Navdeep and others who are ranked number 1 in their respective categories.

Name Sport Event Category World Rank Ajeet Singh Athletics Men's Javelin Throw F46 3 Sundar Singh Gurjar Athletics Men's Javelin Throw F46 6 Sumit Antil Athletics Men's Javelin Throw F64 1 Navdeep Athletics Men's Javelin Throw F41 1 Nishad Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump T47 3 Ram Pal Athletics Men's High Jump T47 9 Soman Rana Athletics Men's Shot Put F57 6 Arvind Athletics Men's Shot Put F35 4 Kashish Lakra Athletics Women's Club Throw F51 7 Yogesh Khatuniya Athletics Men's Discus Throw F56 7 Pramod Bhagat Badminton Men's Singles SL3 1 Manoj Sarkar Badminton Men's Singles SL3 3 Suhas Yathiraj Badminton Men's Singles SL4 3 Tarun Dhillon Badminton Men's Singles SL4 2 Palak Kohli Badminton Women's Singles SU5 10 Parul Parmar Badminton Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 6 Krishna Nagar Badminton Men's Singles SH6 1 Manish Narwal Shooting Men's 10m Pistol SH1 4 Singhraj Shooting Men's 10m Pistol SH1 5 Rubina Francis Shooting Women's 10m Pistol SH1 5 Avani Lekhara Shooting Women's 10m Rifle SH1 5 Rahul Jakar Shooting Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 2 Sidhartha Babu Shooting Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 6

Besides, multiple athletes from the country are ranked in the top 10 in more than one event.

Name Sport Event Category World Rank Palak Kohli Badminton Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 6 Manish Narwal Shooting Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 2 Singhraj Shooting Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 4 Avani Lekhara Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 6

Note – The Badminton rankings considered for the article is the Race to Tokyo Paralympics Rankings, since the world rankings have not been updated since 2019. The rest are as per the latest 2021 rankings.