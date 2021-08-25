Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
23 out of the 54 Indian para-athletes at Tokyo Paralympics are ranked top 10 in the world
A massive 42.5% of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics is ranked inside top 10 in the world.
India started their 2020 Tokyo Paralympics campaign earlier today, with two women paddlers – Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel, playing their first round-robin match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
While neither Sonal nor Bhavina won their match, they did give a good account of themselves at the biggest of all stages.
Over the next two weeks a total of 52 more Indian Para athletes would be in action across eight different in Tokyo.
The 54 member contingent is the biggest-ever India has sent to any edition of Paralympics Games in history. And it is possibly the strongest ever. Yes, there is a reason why the Chef de Mission of India for the Tokyo Paralympics proclaimed that the country will return from Tokyo with at least 15 medals!
Out of the total Indian 54 athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics, a whopping 23 are ranked amongst the top 10 in the world. That's a massive 42.5% of the contingent!
There are multiple athletes like shuttler Pramod Bhagat, javelin thrower Navdeep and others who are ranked number 1 in their respective categories.
|
Name
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Category
|
World Rank
|
Ajeet Singh
|
Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
F46
|
3
|
Sundar Singh Gurjar
|
Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
F46
|
6
|
Sumit Antil
|
Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
F64
|
1
|
Navdeep
|
Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
F41
|
1
|
Nishad Kumar
|
Athletics
|
Men's High Jump
|
T47
|
3
|
Ram Pal
|
Athletics
|
Men's High Jump
|
T47
|
9
|
Soman Rana
|
Athletics
|
Men's Shot Put
|
F57
|
6
|
Arvind
|
Athletics
|
Men's Shot Put
|
F35
|
4
|
Kashish Lakra
|
Athletics
|
Women's Club Throw
|
F51
|
7
|
Yogesh Khatuniya
|
Athletics
|
Men's Discus Throw
|
F56
|
7
|
Pramod Bhagat
|
Badminton
|
Men's Singles
|
SL3
|
1
|
Manoj Sarkar
|
Badminton
|
Men's Singles
|
SL3
|
3
|
Suhas Yathiraj
|
Badminton
|
Men's Singles
|
SL4
|
3
|
Tarun Dhillon
|
Badminton
|
Men's Singles
|
SL4
|
2
|
Palak Kohli
|
Badminton
|
Women's Singles
|
SU5
|
10
|
Parul Parmar
|
Badminton
|
Women's Doubles
|
SL3-SU5
|
6
|
Krishna Nagar
|
Badminton
|
Men's Singles
|
SH6
|
1
|
Manish Narwal
|
Shooting
|
Men's 10m Pistol
|
SH1
|
4
|
Singhraj
|
Shooting
|
Men's 10m Pistol
|
SH1
|
5
|
Rubina Francis
|
Shooting
|
Women's 10m Pistol
|
SH1
|
5
|
Avani Lekhara
|
Shooting
|
Women's 10m Rifle
|
SH1
|
5
|
Rahul Jakar
|
Shooting
|
Mixed 25m Pistol
|
SH1
|
2
|
Sidhartha Babu
|
Shooting
|
Mixed 50m Rifle Prone
|
SH1
|
6
Besides, multiple athletes from the country are ranked in the top 10 in more than one event.
|
Name
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Category
|
World Rank
|
Palak Kohli
|
Badminton
|
Women's Doubles
|
SL3-SU5
|
6
|
Manish Narwal
|
Shooting
|
Mixed 50m Pistol
|
SH1
|
2
|
Singhraj
|
Shooting
|
Mixed 50m Pistol
|
SH1
|
4
|
Avani Lekhara
|
Shooting
|
Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|
SH1
|
6
Note – The Badminton rankings considered for the article is the Race to Tokyo Paralympics Rankings, since the world rankings have not been updated since 2019. The rest are as per the latest 2021 rankings.