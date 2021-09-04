2 Indians win multiple medals for the first time in Olympics or Paralympics history

Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana won the gold and silver respectively in the Mixed 50m Pistol Shooting event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics earlier today. While this was the first time India had two shooters on the podium in shooting at Olympics or Paralympics, this was also the first time ever that India swept the first two positions in any sport at the Olympics or Paralympics.

While the 19-year-old Manish Narwal claimed the gold medal with a Paralympic Record score of 218.9, the 39-year-old Singhraj Adhana took the silver medal at 216.7.

This was Singhraj's second medal in this edition of the Tokyo Paralympics. He had earlier clinched the bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, preventing China from clean sweeping the podium in that event.

With his silver today, Singhraj joins a select list of Indian athletes who have won multiple medals in a single edition of the Paralympics or Olympics.

In fact, he is just the third name on the list after Joginder Singh Bedi (3 medals in 1984 Paralympics) and Avani Lekhara (2 medals in 2020 Paralympics).

Singhraj Adhana's silver today also means that for the first time ever in the history of the Olympics or Paralympics, more than one Indian will return with multiple events from the Games.

Earlier, Avani Lekhara had clinched the gold medal in Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 and followed it up with a bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions.