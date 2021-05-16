100 days for Tokyo Paralympics - Who are India's medal hopes?

Rakesh With all the noise surrounding the Tokyo Olympics, the Paralympics have been flying a bit under the radar. The pinnacle of sports for Para-athletes from all around the world, Paralympics are expected to be held from 24th August 2021 to 5th September 2021.



With exactly 100 days to go for the Paralympics, we look at Para-athletes who could win medals for India at the Tokyo:

Athletics

Sundar Singh Gurjar

Hailing from the state of Rajasthan, Sundar Singh Gurjar is a javelin thrower who competes in the F46 events. The 25-year-old used to compete in the general section till the year 2015, before an unfortunate accident forced him to amputate his hand.

Someone who can easily throw the javelin 68m, Sundar is a World Para Athletic Championship gold medallist and also has a silver medal in the Asian Para Games against his name.

Sundar had also qualified for the 2016 Paralympics, but was disqualified for reaching the call-room just 52 seconds late before the start of his event at Rio de Janeiro.

Mariyappan Thangavelu

A High Jumper who competes in the T42 category, Mariyappan Thangavelu was India's star athlete during the 2016 Paralympics winning the gold medal with a jump of 1.89m.

Having sustained a permanent disability in his leg at the age of five when a truck ran over him, Thangavelu grew up playing sports. He played Volleyball till a certain point of time before a physical education teacher from his school asked him to try high jump.

Since his Rio Paralympics gold, Thangavelu has grown leaps and bounds in stature and has been honoured by the Indian Government with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and the country's fourth highest civilian honour – Padma Shri. He was also the flag-bearer of India at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.