In one hour India win 4 medals and produce their best-ever Paralympic Games result in Tokyo

India have already shattered its previous records at the Paralympic Games by already bagging seven medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. The nation had sent a record 54 para athletes at this year's game expecting a rich medal haul.

However, Monday morning proved out to be the most surprising and phenomenal day for India so far at Tokyo Paralympics. Buoyed by bagging three medals on Sunday, Indians showed terrific display of might winning four medals in a span of just one hour. India's best performance in a single edition of Paralympic had yielded a total of four medals twice in New York 1984 and Rio 2016. Today, in just 1 hour, India levelled their best ever Paralympic performance.

The day started with an incredible gold-medal winning feat by para shooter Avani Lekhara, who won India's first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. Lekhara won the gold medal with a total score of 249.6 in the final, equalling the world record. This is India's fourth gold medal at Paralympics and first by any woman.



The second medal of the day was earned by Yogesh Kathuniya, who bagged the silver medal in the men's Discus throw (F56) event on by registering his best throw of 44.38m in the final.





DEVENDRA JHAJHARIA WINS SILVER
Devendra Jhajharia has won his 3rd Paralympics medal by clinching the silver in Men's Javelin Throw F46.

It was followed by Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar winning silver and bronze medals respectively in men's javelin throw F46 event. Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58. Sundar went first among the Indian trio in the final as he started with a season-best of 62.58. Devandra had 60.28 while Ajeet had 56.15 on the first attempt. Devendra did 60.62 in his second attempt before he went past his previous world record once again in the third attempt with a throw of 64.35. But the Sri Lankan athlete Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage had completely other plans as he broke the World Record with a sensational 67.79 in his third attempt, improving the previous record by almost four meters.



Six more days are left for the Tokyo Paralympics to get over. But India has already won seven medals and have broken all records. A medal figure in double digits is pretty much on the card.





















