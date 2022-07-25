Yuki, Ramkumar to headline Pro Tennis League Season 4 in December

Making a comeback for Season 4, one of India's most popular tennis leagues, the Pro Tennis League (PTL) will see Indian tennis aces, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Yuki Bhambri headlining the action that begins on 2nd December, Thursday and will continue till 6th December, Tuesday at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi.

Featuring eight teams in all, the Pro Tennis League will have a grander playing field than ever before with both old and new teams making a debut at the event. Adding to the charm and the competitive nature of the tournament, Season 4 will include India's best men and women tennis players as well as the country's top-ranked juniors and seniors as they will fight it out for the coveted title over five days in New Delhi during winter.

The top professionals who have confirmed their participation are current singles star India No. 1 Ramkumar Ramanathan and No. 4 Arjun Kadhe. Doubles specialists N. Sriram Balaji, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and former junior World No. 1 Yuki Bhambri all of whom are having great success on the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour in 2022 will also be taking part in the tennis extravaganza slated for December.

Among the women's tennis stars, Sowjanya Bavisetti and Riya Bhatia - both a part of the Billie Jean King Cup team, will also be seen in action at the five-day-long tournament.

Elated to make a return with a fourth edition, organisers conveyed, "PTL is back in a bigger and better format. We are thrilled to have our country's finest tennis talent return for Season 4. We are grateful to the players who have made PTL what it is today. We have a few surprises in the store this year which will be announced in the coming weeks. We will make sure to create a lively and high-spirited tennis event for all our stakeholders - the players, team owners, sponsors and spectators."

Attracting such fine talent, PTL seeks to increase the popularity of tennis in the country and support new talent, provide opportunities to budding players and make traditional tennis fun to watch and even better to take up and play and eventually, help the sport grow even more in the country.

The Bridge has come on board as the Official Digital Media Partner for this exciting new season of the Pro Tennis League.