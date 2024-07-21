Gstaad Open: Yuki-Olivetti clinch their second ATP title of the year

The Indo-French pairing of Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti clinched the men's doubles title at the ATP 250 Gstaad Open in Switzerland on Sunday.

They secured a tight three-set (3-6, 6-3, 10-6) victory over the French pairing of Ugo Humbert and Fabrice Martin in the final. This is the second ATP title of the year for the Indo-French duo.

Yuki Bhambri has now reached his career-high ranking of 50 in the live ATP Doubles Rankings with this title, which is also his third ATP career title.

Impressive comeback

The French pair had a poor start in the final as they gave two break point opportunities in the first game of the set, which they somehow managed to save and hold.

They then made a good comeback in the match and put pressure on the serve of Yuki and Olivetti, winning their first break of the match in the fourth game of the set.

The Indo-French pairing could not find a way back and lost the first set 3-6, giving the French pair an early advantage in the match.

However, Yuki and Olivetti made an impressive comeback in the second set, creating four consecutive perfect holds on their serves to put pressure on the French duo.

This tactic worked for them as they clinched the second set 6-3, forcing a deciding super tiebreaker. They continued their impressive run in the super tiebreaker, winning four match point opportunities.

The French pair saved the first match point by securing a minibreak but could not maintain the momentum, conceding the very next point and the set 6-10.