Gstaad Open: Yuki and Olivetti advance to doubles final
Albano Olivetti (left) and Yuki Bhambri (right) will be eyeing a title win in the final (Photo Credit: ITD).

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 July 2024 1:37 PM GMT

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti have secured their place in the ATP 250 Gstaad final in Switzerland. The Indo-French duo posted a straight-sets win over the Dutch pair of of Sander Arends and Robin Hasse.

The Indo-French duo started strongly, taking an early lead and finishing the set quite comfortably with a score of 6-3.

In the second set, the Dutch pair of Arends and Hasse refused to go down without a fight. They put up a spirited challenge, taking the set to a tie-breaker.

However, Yuki and Olivetti showcased their mettle and experience, closing the tie-breaker 7-4, to win the set and the match 6-3, 7-6.

A Strong Partnership

Since partnering with Olivetti, Yuki has enjoyed numerous successes with the Frenchman.

The Indo-French duo won the Bavarian ATP Tennis Tournament earlier this year and having now reached the final at Gstaad, a second title is but a win away.

This results marks the duo’s third final appearance together this year and Yuki Bhambri’s fifth ATP final in his career.

