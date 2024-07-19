Tennis
Gstaad Open: Yuki and Olivetti advance to doubles final
The Indo-French duo is just one win away from a second title this year
India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti have secured their place in the ATP 250 Gstaad final in Switzerland. The Indo-French duo posted a straight-sets win over the Dutch pair of of Sander Arends and Robin Hasse.
The Indo-French duo started strongly, taking an early lead and finishing the set quite comfortably with a score of 6-3.
In the second set, the Dutch pair of Arends and Hasse refused to go down without a fight. They put up a spirited challenge, taking the set to a tie-breaker.
However, Yuki and Olivetti showcased their mettle and experience, closing the tie-breaker 7-4, to win the set and the match 6-3, 7-6.
A Strong Partnership
Since partnering with Olivetti, Yuki has enjoyed numerous successes with the Frenchman.
The Indo-French duo won the Bavarian ATP Tennis Tournament earlier this year and having now reached the final at Gstaad, a second title is but a win away.
This results marks the duo’s third final appearance together this year and Yuki Bhambri’s fifth ATP final in his career.