Gstaad Open: Yuki and Olivetti advance to doubles final

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti have secured their place in the ATP 250 Gstaad final in Switzerland. The Indo-French duo posted a straight-sets win over the Dutch pair of of Sander Arends and Robin Hasse.

The Indo-French duo started strongly, taking an early lead and finishing the set quite comfortably with a score of 6-3.

In the second set, the Dutch pair of Arends and Hasse refused to go down without a fight. They put up a spirited challenge, taking the set to a tie-breaker.

However, Yuki and Olivetti showcased their mettle and experience, closing the tie-breaker 7-4, to win the set and the match 6-3, 7-6.

🇮🇳Bhambri/🇫🇷Olivetti Enter ATP 250 Gstaad Final 🔥



- Beat 🇳🇱Arends/🇳🇱Haase 6-3 7-6(4)

- 5th Career ATP Final for Yuki Bhambri (3rd with Olivetti)

- 3rd Final of 2024 (1 title)

- Will be aiming for his 3rd ATP title pic.twitter.com/rTSrDIlxEJ — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 19, 2024

A Strong Partnership



Since partnering with Olivetti, Yuki has enjoyed numerous successes with the Frenchman.

The Indo-French duo won the Bavarian ATP Tennis Tournament earlier this year and having now reached the final at Gstaad, a second title is but a win away.

This results marks the duo’s third final appearance together this year and Yuki Bhambri’s fifth ATP final in his career.