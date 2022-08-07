Tennis
Tennis: Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni win fourth Challenger title of the year
Indian tennis pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, in excellent form, picked up their fourth Challenger title win of the year, and sixth overall in 2022.
Indian tennis duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni collected one more title to their bag this year after successfully winning the Lexington Challenger - making it their fourth win of a Challenger trophy in 2022.
Having amassed a total of six titles this year, the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni are enjoying a good roll and playing some excellent doubles, as the results show.
Aside from the four Challenger titles, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni also teamed up to win 2 ITF titles in New Delhi and Bhopal.
In the finals of the Lexington Challenger, the second-seeded Indian pair took out the Dutch-British pair of Gijs Brouwer and Aidan McHugh, 6-3, 4-6, 8-10 to win the trophy.
Coming back from a set down and forcing the match into a decider, Yuki and Saketh maintained great composure throughout the thrilling clash and lifted the title.
The duo will be in action at the Chicago Challenger next.