Tennis
Rafa Nadal Open: Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni reach finals
Indian pair Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni stunned the top seed pair at the ATP Challenger 80 Rafa Nadal Open to reach the finals.
The pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni reached their 7th finals in the last eight tournaments after upsetting the top-seeded pair Marco Bortolotti(ITA) / Sergio Gornes(ESP) by 2-6 7-6 10-5.
Myneni(100) & Yuki(115) both will move to career highest rankings.
Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni collected one more title recently winning the Lexington Challenger - making it their fourth win of a Challenger trophy in 2022. Having amassed a total of six titles this year, the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni is enjoying a good role and playing some excellent doubles, as the results show.
Aside from the four Challenger titles, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni also teamed up to win 2 ITF titles in New Delhi and Bhopal.
