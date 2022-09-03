Rafa Nadal Open: Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni reach finals

The pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni reached their 7th finals in the last eight tournaments after upsetting the top-seeded pair Marco Bortolotti(ITA) / Sergio Gornes(ESP) by 2-6 7-6 10-5.

Myneni(100) & Yuki(115) both will move to career highest rankings.

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni collected one more title recently winning the Lexington Challenger - making it their fourth win of a Challenger trophy in 2022. Having amassed a total of six titles this year, the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni is enjoying a good role and playing some excellent doubles, as the results show.

Aside from the four Challenger titles, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni also teamed up to win 2 ITF titles in New Delhi and Bhopal.

