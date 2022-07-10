CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Tennis: Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni lift Porto Challenger men's doubles title

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were crowned the men's doubles champions at the 2022 Porto Challenger on Saturday.

Saketh Myneni Youki Bhambri
X

Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri (Source: IndTennisDaily/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-10T11:21:13+05:30

The Indian tennis duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were crowned the men's doubles champions at the 2022 Porto Challenger on Saturday. They defeated top seeds Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in a hard-fought final.

Bhambri and Myneni started off well pocketing the first set with ease at 6-4 before the favourties and local lads Borges-Cabral hit back in the second set to take the final into a tie-break.

The Indians though held their nerves well in the tie-break to clinch their fourth title and third Challenger title of the season.

Earlier, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni had defeated Marek Gengel and Patrik Niklas Salminen 6-4, 7-6(4) in the semifinals.


Tennis Indian tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X