Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
Tennis: Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni lift Porto Challenger men's doubles title
Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were crowned the men's doubles champions at the 2022 Porto Challenger on Saturday.
The Indian tennis duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were crowned the men's doubles champions at the 2022 Porto Challenger on Saturday. They defeated top seeds Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in a hard-fought final.
Bhambri and Myneni started off well pocketing the first set with ease at 6-4 before the favourties and local lads Borges-Cabral hit back in the second set to take the final into a tie-break.
The Indians though held their nerves well in the tie-break to clinch their fourth title and third Challenger title of the season.
Earlier, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni had defeated Marek Gengel and Patrik Niklas Salminen 6-4, 7-6(4) in the semifinals.
Next Story