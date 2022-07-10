Tennis: Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni lift Porto Challenger men's doubles title

The Indian tennis duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were crowned the men's doubles champions at the 2022 Porto Challenger on Saturday. They defeated top seeds Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in a hard-fought final.

Bhambri and Myneni started off well pocketing the first set with ease at 6-4 before the favourties and local lads Borges-Cabral hit back in the second set to take the final into a tie-break.

The Indians though held their nerves well in the tie-break to clinch their fourth title and third Challenger title of the season.

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni won the third challenger trophy of the season, beating another inform pair Borges and Cabral at their home. Bhambri & Myneni should get the wildcard at USO after such consistent performance on the challenger tour https://t.co/i7toLRIeGm pic.twitter.com/fOeOV0PHT2 — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) July 9, 2022

Earlier, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni had defeated Marek Gengel and Patrik Niklas Salminen 6-4, 7-6(4) in the semifinals.



