Davis Cup: Yuki-Saketh confirms India's victory over Pakistan in World Group 1 playoff

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni registered a win in the men's doubles clash against Pakistan's Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza to confirm India's win in the Davis Cup World Group 1 playoff tie against Pakistan in Islamabad on Sunday.

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni won in straight sets (6-2, 7-6) to gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie, followed by two wins in singles by Ramkumar Ramanathan and N.Sriram Balaji on the first day.

This was India's eighth victory over Pakistan in as many meetings in the Davis Cup history.

This win was also special as the Indian tennis team travelled to Pakistan after 60 years. The court condition was also not favourable for the Indian team but they secured victory in the absence of star players like Sumit Nagal, and Rohan Bopanna.

India started the second day from where they left off, breaking the first serve of the Pakistan pair and taking an early advantage of 2-0 and then they broke another serve at 4-1 to quickly wrap up the first set 6-2.

The second set was much closer as both the pairings were efficiently holding on to their serves and took the match into tie-breaker and the Indian pair won the tiebreaker after taking a mini-break at 7-5 to clinch the match and the tie.

INDIA 3 - PAKISTAN 0



India seals the Davis Cup tie vs Pakistan with a comfortable 6-2 7-6 win in the doubles tie with Saketh Myneni / Yuki Myneni prevailing over Aqeel Khan / Muzammil.



India qualifies into the World Group I now. pic.twitter.com/lpdIqYjxc7 — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) February 4, 2024

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha takes the fourth victory for the Indian team. He takes 6-3, 6-4 victory over Muhammad Shoaib and ends the tie in the favour of India with a 4-0 win as both teams decided to not play the final match.

After this dominating win, the Indian team confirms a place in the World Group 1, which is scheduled to be played later this year in September.

