Tennis
Dubai ATP 500: Yuki Bhambri/Robin Hasse bow out in semi-final
Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Hasses failed to cross the semi-final hurdle and ended their brilliant run in the Dubai Tennis ATP 500 championships on Friday.
Bhambri/Hasse lost to the American-Croatian duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. They lost 6-3, 7-6 (2) in a match that went on for one hour and twenty minutes.
The Indo-Dutch pair entered the main draw of the tournament by winning the qualifying round.
The Indo-Dutch pair committed a string of unforced errors at crucial junctures, while their higher-ranked opponents' potent first serve saw them win the first set with ease.
Though Yuki and Hasse fought tooth and nail against Dodig (world No. 7 in doubles) and Krajicek (No.3) in the second set, the rivals were too good for them on the day.
Earlier in the quarter-finals, Bhambri/Hasse upset the third-seeded British-New Zealand pairing of Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(1).
Among other Indians in the tournament, the world no.1 pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden suffered a quarterfinal exit after losing a close three-setter (6-3, 3-6, 8-10) match against a Greek-Czech pair of Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlasek.