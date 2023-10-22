Yuki Bhambri/Julian Cash finish as runners-up in Stockholm Open

Doubles duo Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Denys Molchanov from Ukraine defeated Yuki Bhambri of India and Great Britain’s Julian Cash, to win the Stockholm Open doubles tournament, on Sunday.

Yuki Bhambri and Julian Cash, faced a valiant effort against Andrey Golubev and Denys Molchanov, despite putting up a fierce battle, ultimately fell short.It was the first title win for the pair from Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

STOCKHOLM OPEN 2023



Yuki Bhambri and Julian Cash ended as the runners-up at the Stockholm Open (ATP 250), falling to Golubev and Molchanov with a 6-7, 2-6 loss in the Doubles Final.#YukiBhambri #JulianCash #Tennis #StockholmMasters pic.twitter.com/MUWOcPiRWb — nnis (@nnis_sports) October 22, 2023

The match began with both teams breaking each other’s serve. Golubev and Molchanov had a brilliant opportunity to break in the seventh game, but Bhambri and Cash won four straight points to lead 4-3.



The first set went into a tiebreak where Molchanov and Golubev broke the Indian and British pair early-on to take the lead. They were quickly caught up once again, and went toe-to-toe until 8-8. After holding serve, it took an authoritative forehand from Denys Molchanov for his team to win the first set 7-6(8).

The second set began at a different pace, where Golubev and Molchanov started strongly. At 3-2 the pair took a big leap towards victory by breaking Cash’s serve to go up 4-2. After another break on Bhambri's serve, Golubev and Molchanov won the second set and the title on their second match point attempt : 7-6, 6-2.