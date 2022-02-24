WTA Qatar Open: Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka ousts Australian Open champs to sail into semi-finals

The veteran doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka kept their winning spree going at the ongoing WTA 1000 Qatar Open as they made their way into the semi-finals of the tournament after side-stepping the reigning Australian Open champion pair of Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková, 6(5)-7(7), 3-4 (walkover).

Having defeated the eighth seeds, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina, also the Australian Open finalists, at the tournament in their pre-quarterfinal clash, the Indo-Czech pair of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka meant business all the way when they locked horns against the top seeds Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková.

WTA 1000 QATAR TOTALENERGIES OPEN QF



Sania Mirza & Lucie Hradecka🇨🇿 upsets top seed and reigning Australian Open Champion Barbora Krejčíková🇨🇿 & Kateřina Siniaková🇨🇿 to move into Semis@MirzaSania @imrandomthought pic.twitter.com/kMx4Lr72rU — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) February 23, 2022

The first set was pretty tight and went into a tense tie-breaker as well. However, into the second set, the pair of Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková decided to give a walkover with the Mirza-Hradecka duo being up 4-3, which ensured that the Indo-Czech pair are well into the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 tournament.

the At the Dubai Open as well last week, the pair of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka had a decent run till the semi-finals and they are obviously, hungry and on the brink of a title win, having already taken down the likes of Australian Open champs and finalists at the ongoing Qatar event.



Additionally, with this victory, Sania Mirza is also back into the Top 50 of the doubles rankings. With 2022 being the final year that we will get to witness the Sania Mirza magic, this is definitely good tidings as the Indian tennis queen keeps making ripples on the tour with her racquet prowess.