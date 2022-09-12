WTA Chennai Open: Karman Thandi Kaur upsets higher-ranked Chloe Paquet to enter pre-quarters

India No. 2 women's singles star Karman Thandi Kaur staged a massive upset in the opening round of the WTA 250 Chennai Open by defeating World No. 111 Chloe Paquet, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to enter the Round of 16.

Stunning victory from the wildcard 🤩



🇮🇳 @KarmanThandi takes out No.8 seed Paquet in a tight exchange, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3!

Thandi conceded the first set 4-6 as the French player was able to take the lead. However, the Indian staged a valiant comeback as she won the second set 6-4. The deciding set saw Karman start out poorly as Chloe was two games ahead.



The Indian did not give up and persisted. Ultimately, she emerged victorious from the match as she won the third and final set 6-3. Paquet was also 8th seeded in the ongoing Chennai Open, while Thandi was unseeded.

In the Round of 16, Karman will face Canada's Eugenie Bouchard who defeated Swiss Joanne Zuger in the previous round in straight sets. It'll be a tough test for the Indian to come up against the 2014 Wimbledon finalist on 14th September.

Another Indian in Ankita Raina will play her Round of 32 match against 4th seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany on 13th September.