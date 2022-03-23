World No. 1 Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis at 25

Top-ranked Australian tennis player Ash Barty announced that she will be retiring from tennis, shocking the whole of the tennis fraternity with the apparent suddenness of her decision.

A 3-time Grand Slam champion, Ash Barty, just 25-years of age, took to her Instagram and posted a video interaction with Casey Dellacqua to make this announcement on Wednesday morning.

"I wasn't quite sure of how I was gonna do this...it's hard to say… I'm so happy and I'm so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right," Barty was seen saying, in the emotional video.

"I'm so grateful for what tennis has given me. But I know the time is right for me to step away and chase other dreams," Barty said.

A former cricketer and then a tennis player, Ash Barty has dabbled well in both sports and in tennis, her career has been decorated as has her prowess been one to watch out for. Winning the Australian Open on home soil in January this year and ending her nation's 44-year wait for a home-grown Australian Open singles champion with a hard-earned 6-3 7-6(2) victory over Danielle Collins, Barty lifted her career's 3rd Grand Slam title without having dropped a set.

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I wasn't sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I'll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together," she wrote on Instagram as a caption with the video.



The WTA also released a statement on their official Twitter handle that said, "It's extremely rare for a professional athlete in any sport to step away while at the very top of her game, but Barty leaves with a sterling set of credentials that will almost certainly land her in the International Tennis Hall of Fame," it mentioned.

For every young girl that has looked up to you.



For every one of us that you've inspired.



For your love of the game.



Thank you, @ashbarty for the incredible mark you've left on-court, off-court and in our hearts 💜 pic.twitter.com/6wp9fmO439 — wta (@WTA) March 23, 2022

Thanking the 25-year-old on her contributions to the sport, the WTA wrote, "For every young girl that has looked up to you. For every one of us that you've inspired. For your love of the game. Thank you, @ashbarty for the incredible mark you've left on-court, off-court and in our hearts."



Ash Barty has said that she will be hosting a press conference soon to give more details about her decision to retire but for now, it is adieu to tennis for Ash Barty and she leaves the game a much better place, albeit too soon.