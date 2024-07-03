Wimbledon partners with Star Sports to provide Hindi commentary in India

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, on Wednesday, announced an agreement with Star Sports Network to broadcast Wimbledon matches with Hindi commentary for the first time.

The new partnership will make the Grand Slam event more accessible and engaging for audiences across India.

The All England Club took the decision following an increase in year-on-year viewing figures.

The viewership of Wimbledon increased +96 per cent in 2023 compared with 2022 and entries into this year’s Wimbledon Public Ballot from fans in India rose +74 per cent compared to last year.

Acknowledging the growing popularity of Wimbledon in India, the All England Club identified the country as a key growth market among its ongoing commitment to bring the unique atmosphere and excitement of Wimbledon to a global audience.

Players welcome the move

Reacting to the latest move by All England Club, former Wimbledon Champion Leander Paes said, "It is truly heartening to witness The Championships’ expanding influence in India, and the introduction of Hindi commentary will encourage more people watch and enjoy Wimbledon. We have several young talents taking up the sport and I only see this growth as the beginning,” he added.

Indian tennis player Ankita Raina said, "Growing up as a child, I remember waiting eagerly for Wimbledon to start. For every sports enthusiast, Wimbledon offers an unparalleled experience."

This initiative will be further supported by localised social media content and an array of influencers to generate excitement to drive a deeper connection with Indian fans.



To support these efforts, the British Embassy in New Delhi will host a special screening event on 13 July with up to 100 invited guests, including embassy dignitaries, influencers, athletes, and All England Club representatives to watch the women's singles final.



“India is one of our key growth markets and we are committed to taking The Championships to fans across the nation. Interest in tennis has grown tremendously in the past few years demonstrated by viewership figures, ballot entries and the growth of our social media platforms in India," said Usama Al-Qassab, Marketing and Commercial Director at the All England Club.

"We believe this is just the beginning of our close engagement with Indian fans, and we know that by bringing the Wimbledon experience directly to Indian fans, we will foster and grow their interest in The Championships and tennis even further," he added.