Wimbledon Semi-finals LIVE: Sania Mirza/Mate Pavic in Mixed Doubles action — Scores, Results, Blog
The Indo-Croatian pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic will contest their very first Mixed Doubles semi-final at Wimbledon. This is Mirza's final year at Big W. Follow the match live.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the Wimbledon Championships Mixed Doubles semi-finals!
Brace yourself as the sixth-seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic will step out against the second-seeds Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the Mixed Doubles semi-finals on Court 3 at the All England Club.
This is Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza's very first Mixed Doubles semi-final at the grass-court Grand Slam and given that this is her final year playing the tour, this is extremely special and she would look to end her Wimbledon run on a high.
Follow the semi-final here:
Live Updates
- 6 July 2022 6:43 PM GMT
Sania Mirza has a few injury niggles here...
Sania Mirza has been flawless today but she still receives some medical timeout!
- 6 July 2022 6:37 PM GMT
Sania Mirza is flawless with the serve again!
Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic play quite well here as the coordination is working nicely.
Pavic is there to guard Mirza with the quick hands at the net.
- 6 July 2022 6:34 PM GMT
Desirae has a more comfortable serve in the second set
Desirae's service doesn't go under threat for the first time in this match as she holds well.
The defending champs lag at 1-2 in this second set.
- 6 July 2022 6:28 PM GMT
Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic break immediately!!
Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic break with the first opportunity as Skupski gets broken once more!
Into Set 2, Mirza and Pavic lead 1-0