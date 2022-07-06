CWG Begin In
Tennis

Wimbledon Semi-finals LIVE: Sania Mirza/Mate Pavic in Mixed Doubles action — Scores, Results, Blog

The Indo-Croatian pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic will contest their very first Mixed Doubles semi-final at Wimbledon. This is Mirza's final year at Big W. Follow the match live.

Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic (Source: Twitter/Indian Tennis Daily)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-07T00:13:58+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the Wimbledon Championships Mixed Doubles semi-finals!

Brace yourself as the sixth-seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic will step out against the second-seeds Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the Mixed Doubles semi-finals on Court 3 at the All England Club.

This is Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza's very first Mixed Doubles semi-final at the grass-court Grand Slam and given that this is her final year playing the tour, this is extremely special and she would look to end her Wimbledon run on a high.

Follow the semi-final here:

Live Updates

Tennis Indian tennis Sania Mirza Wimbledon 
