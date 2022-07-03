CWG Begin In
Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza reaches quarterfinals in mixed doubles

Sania Mirza has moved into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2022 in the mixed doubles event partnering Croatia's Mate Pavic.

Sania Mirza and partner Mate Pavic have stormed into the third round of Wimbledon 2022 in Mixed Doubles
X

Sania Mirza and partner Mate Pavic have stormed into the third round of Wimbledon 2022 in Mixed Doubles (Source: Luke Mayes)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-03T19:06:07+05:30

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has moved into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2022 in the mixed doubles section partnering Croatia's Mate Pavic.

Mirza and Pavic entered the final eight of mixed doubles after receiving a walkover in their Round of 16 clash against the pair of Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig.

Earlier Mirza and Pavic had reached the pre-quarterfinals with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-3) win over Natela Dzalamidze and David Vega Hernandez on Friday.

