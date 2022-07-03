Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza reaches quarterfinals in mixed doubles

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has moved into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2022 in the mixed doubles section partnering Croatia's Mate Pavic.

Mirza and Pavic entered the final eight of mixed doubles after receiving a walkover in their Round of 16 clash against the pair of Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig.

Sania Mirza is through to the Mixed Doubles QF at Wimbledon with a walkover pic.twitter.com/fKcJU8QwAx — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 3, 2022

Earlier Mirza and Pavic had reached the pre-quarterfinals with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-3) win over Natela Dzalamidze and David Vega Hernandez on Friday.

