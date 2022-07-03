Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza reaches quarterfinals in mixed doubles
Sania Mirza has moved into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2022 in the mixed doubles event partnering Croatia's Mate Pavic.
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has moved into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2022 in the mixed doubles section partnering Croatia's Mate Pavic.
Mirza and Pavic entered the final eight of mixed doubles after receiving a walkover in their Round of 16 clash against the pair of Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig.
Earlier Mirza and Pavic had reached the pre-quarterfinals with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-3) win over Natela Dzalamidze and David Vega Hernandez on Friday.
