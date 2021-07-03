Wimbledon: Sania Mirza/Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs Elena Vesnina/Veronika Kudermetova — LIVE Updates, Score, Results, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog on Wimbledon 2021.

In the second round of the tournament, India's ace female tennis player Sania Mirza pairs up with USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who will face Russia's Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova.





Sania Mirza's record in #Wimbledon Main Draw -



WOMEN'S DOUBLES



2005 - R1

2006 - R2

2007 - R3

2008 - QF

2009 - R2

2010 - R2

2011 - SF

2012 - R3

2013 - R3

2014 - R2

2015 - 🏆

2016 - QF

2017 - R3

2021 - ?



Stay tuned for all the updates of the match.