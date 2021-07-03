Top
Tennis

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza/Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs Elena Vesnina/Veronika Kudermetova — LIVE Updates, Score, Results, Blog

In Round 2 of the women's doubles tie of the Wimbledon, the pair Sania Mirza and Mattek-Sands take on the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova. We bring you the LIVE updates from the match.

Sania and Mattek Sands in Wimbledon
Sania and Mattek Sands in Wimbledon

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-03T17:25:32+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog on Wimbledon 2021.

In the second round of the tournament, India's ace female tennis player Sania Mirza pairs up with USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who will face Russia's Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova.



Stay tuned for all the updates of the match.

Live Updates

  • 3 July 2021 11:55 AM GMT

    Recap

    Sania Mirza is back on the Wimbledon greens after a 4-year hiatus. and on her comeback, Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands overcame the challenge from the sixth-seeded duo of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in straight sets, winning the match 7-5, 6-3 in Round 1.

  • 3 July 2021 11:48 AM GMT

    Delayed!

    The match which was was supposed to start at 4:45 PM IST has been delayed as scheduled play remains interrupted due to rain.


Tennis Wimbledon Sania Mirza 
