Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina/Ramkumar Ramanathan — LIVE Updates, score, results, blog

An all-Indian contest awaits us at the Wimbledon as the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza take on Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina in the first round of the mixed doubles event

Sania Mirza/Rohana Bopanna take on Ankita Raina/Ramkumar Ramanathan
X

Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna take on Ankita Raina/Ramkumar Ramanathan

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-02T17:43:18+05:30

Wimbledon 2021 is all set to see an all-Indian contest as the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza take on Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina in the first round of the mixed doubles event on Friday. Welcome to The Bridge's live updates, where we bring all the latest developments from the exciting match.

The match will take place on Court 8 and the winner of the contest will take on the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Kristina Mladenovic in the second round.

Follow us for updates.

Live Updates

>Load More
Tennis Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna Ankita Raina Ramkumar Ramanathan 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X