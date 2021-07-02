Tennis
Wimbledon: Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina/Ramkumar Ramanathan — LIVE Updates, score, results, blog
An all-Indian contest awaits us at the Wimbledon as the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza take on Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina in the first round of the mixed doubles event
Wimbledon 2021 is all set to see an all-Indian contest as the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza take on Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina in the first round of the mixed doubles event on Friday. Welcome to The Bridge's live updates, where we bring all the latest developments from the exciting match.
The match will take place on Court 8 and the winner of the contest will take on the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Kristina Mladenovic in the second round.
Follow us for updates.
Live Updates
- 2 July 2021 12:11 PM GMT
BOP/MIR 3, RAM/RAI 4
Bopanna and Mirza earn the breakpoint capitalising on the pressure built on Raina. Ends with Bopanna's quick thinking sending the ball beyond Ramanathan's reach. Slowly bridging the gap.
BOP/MIR 6 3
RAM/RAI 2 4
- 2 July 2021 12:09 PM GMT
BOP/MIR 1, RAM/RAI 3
Bopanna pierces incredibly, which goes out of reach for Ramanathan to make it 15-15. A double hit by Bopanna earns Ramkumar and Raina the lead.
- 2 July 2021 12:06 PM GMT
BOP/MIR 1, RAM/RAI 2
Ankita finishes off with an ace to lead by one game.
- 2 July 2021 12:01 PM GMT
BOP/MIR 1, RAM/RAI 1
Sania and Bopanna win the seond game.
BOP/MIR 6 1
RAM/RAI 2 1
- 2 July 2021 11:59 AM GMT
BOP/MIR 0, RAM/RAI 1
Raina and Ramanathan win first game of set 2 by Point - 0
BOP/MIR 6 0
RAM/RAI 2 1
- 2 July 2021 11:58 AM GMT
BOP/MIR 0, RAM/RAI 1
Raina and Ramaathan win first game of set 2 by Point - 0
BOP/MIR 6 0
RAM/RAI 2 1
- 2 July 2021 11:56 AM GMT
Sania and Bopanna win first set
Sania and Bopanna go on to win the first set
BOP/SAI 6
RAM/RAI 2
- 2 July 2021 11:54 AM GMT
BOP/MIR 5, RAM/RAI 2
Sania serves for their first set.
- 2 July 2021 11:54 AM GMT
BOP/MIR 5, RAM/RAI 2
Sani and Bopanna are in charge of the first set.
BOP/MIR 0 5
RAM/Rai 0 2