Wimbledon 2021: Indian-origin Samir Banerjee in boy's singles FINAL — LIVE updates, score, results, blog
Indian-American Tennis player 17-year-old Samir Banerjee is through to the final of Wimbledon Boy's Singles. He will take on Victor Lilov in the summit clash on Sunday. This will be the first all-American boys' final at Wimbledon since 2014.
- 11 July 2021 12:35 PM GMT
5-2 and Samir now has a chance to close the game and take the first game.
- 11 July 2021 12:25 PM GMT
After 17 minutes, we are tied at 2-2.
- 11 July 2021 12:23 PM GMT
A Bengali but not an Indian
Born in the United States of America (USA), Samir Banerjee grew up in the state of New Jersey. His parents had moved to the USA in the late 1980s and are now settled there.
- 11 July 2021 12:20 PM GMT
Longest game so far
40-40 for five times but Samir manages to hold his serve. 2-1 up!
- 11 July 2021 12:15 PM GMT
The 2021 edition of Wimbledon is the second junior Grand Slam appearance for the Indian-origin lad. He previously competed in French Open where he was knocked out in first round itself.
- 11 July 2021 12:12 PM GMT
1-1 after two games.
Samir Banerjee takes the first game and Lilov holds his serve.
It's one-all in Court 1 on the final day of Wimbledon.
- 11 July 2021 12:08 PM GMT
Samir Banerjee to serve against Lilov in the opening game of this final.
- 11 July 2021 12:02 PM GMT
On Saturday, Banerjee won 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-2 in the semi-finals against France's Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg on Saturday.
A Bengali from Assam, Banerjee's father Kunal worked in the petroleum industry and was posted in Digboi in the Tinsukia district. While her mother Usha is from Hyderabad. Banerjee lives with his parents in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. It was Leander Paes, who was the last Indian to play in the Junior Wimbledon final.