Indian-American Samir Banerjee wins boy's singles title in Wimbledon

Indian-origin tennis player from New Jersey, USA, 17-year-old Samir Banerjee, makes his dream come true as he wins the Wimbledon 2021 Boy's Singles title after defeating his US counterpart Victor Livov in straight sets.

Samir took just 1 hour 21 minutes to beat Livov 7-5, 6-3

Banerjee hails from Basking Ridge in New Jersey and has learnt the nuances of tennis in the United States. Though he lost in his first-round match at the French Open last month, he took big strides in Wimbledon, where he was silently making inroads around the lesser-populated courts of the All England club. On his journey to the final, Banerjee just dropped three sets in the last five matches

Samir Banerjee 2021 Jr #Wimbledon champion, defeats Victor Lilov 7-5 6-3.

Banerjee, a rising senior, is committed to @CULionsMTEN pic.twitter.com/aH9FwxjQNE — The Payers & Players Podcast (@PayersPlayers) July 11, 2021

He did not allow any of the matches to run for more than 1 hour and 45 minutes. In his first-round match, Banerjee beat 12th seed Maks Kasnikowski of Poland by 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.



In the second round, Banerjee was up against Slovakia's Peter Benjamin Privara, whom he defeated 6-1, 5-6, 6-1. He then went on to defeat the 5th seed Brazilian Pedro Boscardin Dias by 6-2, 6-1. In the quarters, Banerjee beat Croatia's Mili Poljicak by 6-1, 6-1. Samir stormed into the final on Saturday after he defeated French player Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg in the semifinals by 7-6, 4-6, 6-2. He has also been able to make it into the semi-finals of the Boy's doubles event, where he paired up with Japan's Kokoro Isomura but lost by 4-6, 2-6.







