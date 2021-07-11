Indian-American Samir Banerjee wins boy's singles title in Wimbledon

Tennis
Indian-origin tennis player from New Jersey, USA, 17-year-old Samir Banerjee, makes his dream come true as he wins the Wimbledon 2021 Boy's Singles title after defeating his US counterpart Victor Livov in straight sets.
Samir took just 1 hour 21 minutes to beat Livov 7-5, 6-3
Banerjee hails from Basking Ridge in New Jersey and has learnt the nuances of tennis in the United States. Though he lost in his first-round match at the French Open last month, he took big strides in Wimbledon, where he was silently making inroads around the lesser-populated courts of the All England club. On his journey to the final, Banerjee just dropped three sets in the last five matches
He did not allow any of the matches to run for more than 1 hour and 45 minutes. In his first-round match, Banerjee beat 12th seed Maks Kasnikowski of Poland by 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Samir stormed into the final on Saturday after he defeated French player Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg in the semifinals by 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.
He has also been able to make it into the semi-finals of the Boy's doubles event, where he paired up with Japan's Kokoro Isomura but lost by 4-6, 2-6.