Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden storm into semi-finals

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden continued their journey in Wimbledon as they secured a hard-fought victory over the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, propelling them into the doubles semi-finals.

The intense battle concluded with a scoreline of 6-7 (6-3), 7-5, 6-2 in favor of Bopanna and Ebden.

This win means Bopanna will make his third appearance in a Wimbledon semi-final, with his previous one dating back to 2015. In his overall career, Bopanna, who was a runner-up at the US Open in 2010, has reached the semi-finals of four Grand Slam tournaments in men's doubles.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo will come up against the top-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands and Neal Skupski from the United Kingdom, with a place in the finals at stake.

It was a tough game for the Indo-Australian pair as the unseeded Dutch pair of Griekspoor and Stevens fiercely contested the opening set, eventually securing it in a 45-minute tie-breaker.



However, Bopanna and Ebden quickly regrouped and managed to break their opponent's serve in the second set, ultimately clinching the set by a score of 7-5 after an intense 40-minute battle.

The third set proved to be much smoother for Bopanna and Ebden as they dominated the match. They broke Griekspoor and Stevens twice, in the first and fifth games, before triumphantly closing out the match after a challenging one hour and 54 minutes on the court.