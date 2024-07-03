Olympics Begin In
Tennis

Wimbledon Live: Indian doubles pairs in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live action from the Indian doubles contingent at the Wimbledon 2024.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden Tennis
X

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in action at the Wimbledon 2024. (Photo Credits: ESPN India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 3 July 2024 9:00 AM GMT

Wimbledon Live: The top Indian tennis players willk kickstart their doubles campaign at the prestigious Grand Slam event in the United Kingdom, the Wimbledon, on Wednesday.

Three Indian players will be in action for the respective first round matches. Sumit Nagal with his Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic will take on the Spanish pair.

Whereas, the former world no. 1, Bopanna-Ebden is up against a French pair and Balaji-Johnson has a tough ask in first round against the fourth seeded.

Catch all the live action here:

Live Updates

2024-07-03 09:00:23
WimbledonRohan BopannaSumit Nagal
