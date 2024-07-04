Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Wimbledon 2024 Live: Yuki-Olivetti in action at the first round - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live action from the first round of Indian doubles contingent at the Wimbledon 2024.

Wimbledon 2024 Live: Yuki-Olivetti in action at the first round - Blog, Scores, Updates
X

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti in action at the first round of Wimbledon 2024.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 July 2024 11:15 AM GMT

Wimbledon 2024 Live: The first round of men's doubles action at the Wimbledon 2024 continued as the two Indian players will open the campaign with their respective matches on Thursday.

The Indo-French pairing of Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti will take on the Kazakhstan pairing of Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko in the first round.

Whereas , Olympic bound Sriram Balaji and his British partner Luke Johnson will take on the fourth seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arvelo.

Catch all the live action here:

Live Updates

2024-07-04 11:00:43
TennisWimbledon
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X