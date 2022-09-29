Wimbledon champion Matthew Ebden set to be star attraction of Pro Tennis League Season 4

Hot on the heels of a spectacular run in the 2022 tennis season, reigning Wimbledon men's doubles champion Matthew Ebden will be gearing up to headline the upcoming edition of the Pro Tennis League (PTL) Season 4 scheduled to be held at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi from December 1st to 5th.

Transforming the playing field instantly into a more competitive and entertaining one, Season 4 of the Pro Tennis League will see the Australian ace participate in the team-based five-day league, come December. Along with Ebden being the international star player in the mix, top Indian talents like Yuki Bhambri, and Ramkumar Ramanathan will also be present to make this edition of the league a notch above the rest.

Fresh off a thrilling week at Hamburg where Ebden shepherded the Australian side in three doubles Davis Cup ties - against France, Belgium and Germany and secured a spot in the Davis Cup Finals at Malaga in November, the 34-year-old Australian is raring to bring his best to the court when he arrives in India for PTL.

"I've always shared a special connection with India - with its people, and tennis players from the country and I can't wait to be back in the belly of things for Season 4 of the Pro Tennis League in December in New Delhi," the 2-time Grand Slam champion said, revealing his excitement.



Having already played at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium previously during the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games where he secured a historic bronze in singles, Ebden's association with India has remained special ever since.

"I believe India and Australia have a lot to learn from each other and I'm very keen on imparting the insight and experience I have and helping the tennis boom take place in India," Ebden shared, keen on contributing in every way, with his game and experience.

"Moreover, events like Pro Tennis League - with the right blend of competition and entertainment offer the perfect window for showcasing the vibrant talent the country already has," Ebden mentioned.

Come December, Season 4 of the Pro Tennis League will see eight teams battle it out for the coveted PTL title and now along with the Wimbledon champion in the fray, the level of competition will be much higher and will make for a fun-filled yet learning experience for India's top-ranked juniors and seniors featuring in the much-awaited edition of PTL.