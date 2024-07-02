Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal goes down fighting against Miomir Kecmanovic

World No.73 Sumit Nagal lost his opening-round fixture against higher-ranked Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic at Wimbledon in London on Monday.

In his maiden appearance at the prestigious tournament, Nagal did not go down without a fight. After conceding the first set, Nagal powered back in the second levelling the score 1-1.

But ultimately, the competition proved a little too steep for the Indian as Kecmanovic took the subsequent two sets, sealing the conest 6-2,3-6,6-3,6-4.

Nagal bows out, but not without a fight! 🙌



Sumit Nagal goes down against World No. 52 🇷🇸's Miomir Kecmanovic in the 1st round of #Wimbledon2024 💔



Score: 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 pic.twitter.com/Cm315s0Pf1 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 1, 2024

Kecmanovic's victory was helped by the fact that he hit six aces and only had two double faults against his name.

Added to that, Nagal committed a lot of unforced errors, 44 in total, as opposed to Kecmanovic's 25.

The World No.52 accumulated a total of 122 points in the match, whereas the Indians only managed 104.

Although grass court is not his strong suit, Nagal did give it everything and can hold his head high.

Back in 2015, Nagal teamed up with Vietnam’s Ly Hoang Nam to win the prestigious Wimbledon Boys’ doubles titles, defeating Reilly Opelka and Akira Santillan in the finals.

He now becomes the first Indian in five years to feature in the men's singles main draw at Wimbledon, since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.

Nagal has now appeared in all four Grand Slam events in his career and thus far featured in all the Grand Slam events this year, with the US Open still to go.

He will now turn his attention to the Paris Olympics, where he is the sole Indian competitor in the men's singles draw.