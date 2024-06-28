Wimbledon doubles draws out: Bopanna, Bhambri, Nagal among Indians competing

The Wimbledon Doubles matches are set to commence on Wednesday during the Championships.

Matches on the outside courts will start at 11:00 a.m., on No.1 Court at 1:00 p.m., and on Centre Court at 1:30 p.m.

These matches are part of the prestigious Wimbledon Championships, one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, renowned for its status and grass court surface.

The doubles competition features pairs of players working together to advance through the rounds. The draws have been announced, highlighting key matchups involving Indian tennis players:

𝐖𝐈𝐌𝐁𝐋𝐄𝐃𝐎𝐍 𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍’𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐖



➡️ 🇮🇳Bopanna/🇦🇺Ebden vs 🇫🇷Mannarino/🇫🇷Mpetshi Perricard



➡️ 🇮🇳Bhambri/🇫🇷Olivetti vs 🇰🇿Bublik/🇰🇿Shevchenko



➡️ 🇮🇳Balaji/🇬🇧Johnson vs 🇸🇻Arevalo/🇭🇷Pavic



➡️ 🇮🇳Nagal/🇷🇸Lajovic vs 🇪🇸Martinez/🇪🇸Munar pic.twitter.com/9j64WlZvT1 — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) June 28, 2024

Bopanna and Ebden vs. Mannarino and Mpetshi Perricard:

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden from Australia will face Adrian Mannarino from France and Arthur Fils Mpetshi Perricard, also from France.

Bhambri and Olivetti vs. Bublik and Shevchenko:

Yuki Bhambri, paired with Albano Olivetti from France, will compete against Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan and Alexander Shevchenko from Russia.

Nagal and Lajovic vs. Martinez and Munar:

Sumit Nagal will team up with Dusan Lajovic from Serbia to play against Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar from Spain.

Last year, Bopanna and his Australian partner Ebden made it to the semifinals, where they were defeated in straight sets by Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands and Neal Skupski from Great Britain, who eventually won the tournament.