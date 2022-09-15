When Sania Mirza and Roger Federer played together - WATCH

In a surprise announcement, tennis legend Roger Federer revealed that he would be retiring from professional tennis with the Laver Cup, slated for 23rd September - 25th September in London as his final event on the ATP tour.

Sharing the "bittersweet" message, the 41-year-old Roger Federer posted a video message on his social media handles along with a letter elaborating on his decision to bid farewell to the tour.

Playing as many as 1500 matches across 24 years, Federer's career saw him pair up with many partners on the court for a variety of events, outside of his singles career. One such partner was Indian ace, Sania Mirza. Both joined forces back in 2014 as a part of the Indian Aces squad for the International Premier Tennis League.

"He is a freak, a genius. There is no comparison to what he does. I am lucky that I have already had the chance to play with my ideal mixed doubles partner, Roger Federer," she was quoted in an Olympics website article.

Watch both tennis icons in action together right here:



