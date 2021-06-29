Watch: Wimbledon gives a standing ovation to Covid-19 vaccine developer Dame Sarah Gilbert

The covid-19 pandemic has affected the entire human race very badly over the past one and a half years. Almost every one of us has lost someone close to us, be it either family or friends, to the deadly virus.



While a lot of us had the privilege of staying safe and working from home during this period, the medical workers and scientists across the globe have been at the forefront of this long battle with the coronavirus. In sporting terms, they have been the MVPs for all of us in the last one and a half years. In a heartwarming gesture for one such hero, the Wimbledon 2021, on its opening day, gave a standing ovation to Dame Sarah Gilbert – the Oxford covid-19 vaccine developer.

Standing ovation at Wimbledon's Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine.



Very moving. pic.twitter.com/q4NosT19eN — Joe Pike (@joepike) June 28, 2021

A vaccinologist who teaches in the prestigious Oxford University, Dame Sarah Gilbert, was taken aback by the gesture of the close to 21,000 spectators present at the All England Club's tennis courts on Monday.

The Wimbledon returned yesterday for the first time since the 2019 season. It was the only Grand Slam that was cancelled altogether in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.



